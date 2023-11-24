Banwarilal Purohit attends Audit Diwas event

Chandigarh, November 23
The Chandigarh Director General of Audit (Defence Services) organised an interaction between officers from various departments of the UT and those from the Government of India who are stationed in the city on the occasion of Audit Diwas.
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta graced the occasion as the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively.
Purohit gave away mementoes to the winners of an essay contest held on the theme ‘Traffic Management in Tricity’.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation
Drilling work on hold at Silkyara tunnel
China says no 'unusual virus' behind Pneumonia outbreak in children
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses,...
Another soldier dead in Rajouri, Army toll 5; LeT's top terrorist gunned down
A trained Lashkar sniper, Pakistan militant Quari was an exp...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue delayed as drilling platform develops cracks
Addl support machinery being deployed to stabilise base