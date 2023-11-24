Banwarilal Purohit attends Audit Diwas event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

The Chandigarh Director General of Audit (Defence Services) organised an interaction between officers from various departments of the UT and those from the Government of India who are stationed in the city on the occasion of Audit Diwas.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta graced the occasion as the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively.

Purohit gave away mementoes to the winners of an essay contest held on the theme ‘Traffic Management in Tricity’.