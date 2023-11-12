Purohit calls for clean, green celebrations

Chandigarh, November 11
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today extended his greetings to the people of Punjab and Chandigarh on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
“The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity. Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and the needy,” he said, while adding that Diwali was also a festival of cleanliness. “So let us honour the mother nature by celebrating a pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Diwali,” he said.
