Purohit exhorts students to excel in endeavour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today launched the Hindi/Punjabi version of ‘Exam Warriors’, a book by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of nearly 500 students during a function at Raj Bhavan here.

The Administrator spoke to the students at length and inspired them to put their best foot forward in whatever they do. He also took questions from them and gave practical tips on managing exam stress, acing exams and facing life.

Quoting examples from the Indian history and his own life, he replied to the queries and advised simple living and high thinking, consistency in studies, gratitude and meditation.

Later, the Hindi/Punjabi version of ‘Exam Warriors’ was distributed among meritorious students.

Exam Warriors was authored in 2018. The revised edition has been translated in 11 local languages with feedback from students, parents and teachers.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal and Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua, along with other dignitaries from the Punjab Government and the Chandigarh Administration, were present on the occasion.