Purohit felicitates Khelo India medallists, coaches

Chandigarh, May 11
UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit felicitated medal winners and coaches of the Khelo India Youth Games today. The local contingent had won five gold, one silver and 11 bronze to claim the overall 16th position in the games held in Madhya Pradesh, earlier this year.
Purohit lauded 135 players and 34 officials who were part of the Chandigarh contingent. The gold medal winners were honoured with a prize money of Rs 50,000 each, silver medallists with Rs 30,000 and bronze medallists with Rs 20,000. The coaches were honoured with specially created blazers and mementos.
The Administrator asked the department to ensure continuous upgrade of all facilities in consultation with coaches to bring these on a par with global standards.
Chandigarh had participated in 17 disciplines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC
Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...
Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court
Public order, police, land only exceptions
5 held after third blast, radical literature seized
All explosions near Golden Temple
Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site
Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...