Purohit felicitates Khelo India medallists, coaches

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit felicitated medal winners and coaches of the Khelo India Youth Games today. The local contingent had won five gold, one silver and 11 bronze to claim the overall 16th position in the games held in Madhya Pradesh, earlier this year.

Purohit lauded 135 players and 34 officials who were part of the Chandigarh contingent. The gold medal winners were honoured with a prize money of Rs 50,000 each, silver medallists with Rs 30,000 and bronze medallists with Rs 20,000. The coaches were honoured with specially created blazers and mementos.

The Administrator asked the department to ensure continuous upgrade of all facilities in consultation with coaches to bring these on a par with global standards.

Chandigarh had participated in 17 disciplines.