Purohit hands over job letters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

The UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, today distributed appointment letters to 35 new appointees during Rozgar Mela-2022 held at the UT Secretariat. Among the appointees, 32 candidates have been recruited as constables in Chandigarh Police Band.

These appointments have been made in the departments of police, higher education and urban planning. The Administrator further directed all administrative secretaries to fill vacant posts in their departments expeditiously.

With a vision to providing more and more job opportunities in the government sector, PM Modi launched the programme on October 22.

