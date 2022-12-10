Purohit inaugurates 7-day art festival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today inaugurated the Contemporary Art Festival being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Infosys Foundation at the school auditorium in Sector 27 here.

Artistes perform during the Contemporary Art Festival at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Chandigarh on Friday. Photo: Vicky

Infosys Mohali chief Sameer Goyal, its city chief Abhishek Goyal and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Bengaluru president KG Raghavan were present on the occasion. The event was presided over by RK Saboo, president, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh.

Spiritual seeker Geet Rao performed ‘Shiv Aradhana’ on the first day of the festival. Rao hails from the city and is a chartered accountant by profession. She provided a spiritual touch to the festival. Her performance was followed by a dance drama, “Bharat Amrit Manthan”, which was presented by artistes from Pracheen Kala Kendra.

A Sufi music programme will be organised tomorrow wherein artistes of Ibadat Group would present “Qawwali Ek Anant Ruhani Dastan”. Before the musical event, a two-day art workshop will be inaugurated which will see as many as 25 artists making paintings.