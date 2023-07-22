Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 21

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today visited Gurdwara Partakh Darshan Patshahi Chewwi, situated on the premises of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). He was accompanied by Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) founder Satnam Singh Sandhu and Baba Lakha Singh Nanaksar Kaleran Wale.

Purohit interacted with the gurdwara management committee members. He was apprised of the services provided by the gurdwara to patients and their attendants visiting the hospital.

Besides providing accommodation and food, free medicine and medical tests are also provided to the patients of economically weaker sections. Some people are also given travel expenses as well. The gurdwara also helps patients with other arrangements even outside PGI like chemotherapy and dialysis.

The Administrator was also apprised of several issues faced by the gurdwara and its management committee requested that these should be addressed by the Administration on a priority so that no problems were faced by them in extending help to patients.

Purohit, who acknowledged the tireless efforts of the gurudwara in serve the poor, said, “The Administration is committed to providing all possible support and assistance to the gurdwara to ramp up its facilities so that more people can get help in their time of need.”

