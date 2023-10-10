Purohit launches community policing project

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit today launched ‘Samavesh’, a community policing programme. On the occasion, 52 new motorcycles were also flagged off from Tagore Theatre, Sector 18.

Samavesh Kendras have been established to provide police services at one desk for effective policing at all levels, especially at police stations. These centres would play a key role in improving the image of the police and police-public relationship, the police said.

The services that will be available at Samavesh Kendras are e-FIR registration, complaint registration, character verification, employee verification, tenant verification, servant verification, lost article report, locked house registration, passport verification, know the status of complaints/case, application for horse riding school, application for shooting range, police clearance certificate and senior citizen sticker.

