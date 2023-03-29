Purohit okays cut in cow cess on liquor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Administrator of UT Banwarilal Purohit has approved a reduction in cow cess under the Excise Policy for 2023-24 to be collected by the Excise Department and transferred to the municipal corporation.

According to the policy, Rs 5 per bottle of country liquor has been reduced to Rs 1 for 750 ml of liquor, which is to be sold within the MC limits. The cess of Rs 10 per bottle of whisky has been reduced to Rs 2 per bottle of 750 ml/ 700 ml and Rs 5 per bottle of beer has been reduced to Rs 1 per bottle of 650 ml.

The new rates of cow cess will be made applicable

from April 1.