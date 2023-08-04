Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

In response to the alarming surge in tomato prices across the region, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has taken a step to address the situation at a personal level.

Today, the Governor issued an order to temporarily halt the consumption of tomatoes in the Raj Bhavan as a gesture of solidarity with the citizens who are reeling under the rising food prices.

Over the past few weeks, the people of Punjab and UT have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes.

The Governor said, “Stopping or reducing the consumption of an article is bound to have an effect on its price; reducing the demand will automatically lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their households for the time being and help to curtail the surge in tomato prices.”

While the suspension of tomato consumption in the Raj Bhavan is a symbolic gesture, it serves as a reminder to all citizens to use resources wisely and come together during challenging times.

