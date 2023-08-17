 Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency : The Tribune India

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit stresses honesty, transparency & efficiency

Says Mobility Plan to revolutionise UT transport infra

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground on Tuesday. Pradeep Tewari



Chandigarh, August 16

Emphasising honesty, transparency and efficiency, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has urged everyone to follow these principles in all spheres of life.

During the 77th Independence Day celebrations held at the Parade Ground here yesterday, Purohit said in Chandigarh, he had always seen a glimpse of mini-India. “With visionary plans and unwavering commitment to continuous development, the city has emerged as an exemplary progressive city,” he said.

By embracing green initiatives and promoting eco-friendly practices, the city beautifully showcases the harmonious coexistence between urban development and nature, he said. The UT has emerged as a top solar power generator among all Union Territories. Acknowledging the work done by the Chandigarh Renewable Energy, Science abd Technology Promotion Society (CREST), during the monsoon session of the Parliament, Minister of New and Renewable Energy RK Singh praised the initiatives undertaken by the Administration. The Administration’s goal is to implement various solar power projects, such as floating, canal top, parking sheds, rooftop installations, and more grid-connected SPV power plants, which will collectively enhance the total installed capacity up to 75 Megawatt peak (MWp).

Progressive city

With visionary plans and unwavering commitment to continuous development, the city has emerged as an exemplary progressive city. —Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator

He said the city had successfully implemented the Electric Vehicle Policy, which offered financial incentives to applicants in various categories to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Over 100 diesel buses have been successfully replaced with electric ones, and from now on, only electric vehicles will be procured by government departments, he added. A Green Non-Motorised Transport Corridor spanning 7.5 km has been constructed in Chandigarh. This corridor is aimed at providing a dedicated path for pedestrians and cyclists, contributing to a safe and environmental-friendly route across the entire city. Furthermore, plans for another Non-Motorised Transport Corridor are also underway.

For the development of the tricity, Purohit was delighted to announce that Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana had collectively approved the Comprehensive Mobility Plan. The successful implementation of the plan would revolutionise transportation infrastructure, providing benefits to the tricity residents through various means.

The Administrator awarded commendation certificates to 27 UT employees and general public for rendering outstanding services in the field of public works, art and culture, social services and sports. He also conferred Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/Meritorious Services on 22 Chandigarh Police personnel. The Punjab Police- Female received the overall best turn award in the parade. The first prize in the category of military forces/police contingent went to Punjab Police (male) and second position was bagged by Chandigarh Police (female). Chandigarh Police (male) grabbed third spot.

