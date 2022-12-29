Banwarilal Purohit visits night shelters, distributes 2,000 blankets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today late evening visited the temporary night shelters to take stock of health and hygiene facilities provided there.

During the visit, the Administrator also distributed about 2,000 blankets to the inmates living in these night shelters. The Administrator visited five night shelters, including night shelter near GMSH, Sector 16, PGI, GMCH Sector-32 and Sai Mandir, Sector 29.

