Purse with Rs 1L, jewellery stolen

Chandigarh: An unidentified woman reportedly stole a purse containing gold jewellery, Rs 1 lakh and documents from a showroom at the Motor Market, Mani Majra. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS
Store employee booked for theft
Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a sanitary store employee at Mani Majra for theft. Complainant Ashok Bansal alleged his employee Naveen stole a mobile phone, two tabs, car keys and some cash from the shop on the intervening night of October 7 and 8. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS
Chess meet from October 15
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise the Chandigarh Women’s Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School in Sector 45 here on October 15. Top four players will be selected to represent the city at the MPL 48th National Women Chess Championship to be held in Maharashtra from November 8 to 18. Players interested in participating in the tournament can submit their entries before October 14. TNS
Shubh, Jiana win tennis titles
Chandigarh: Shubh Bhambri won the boys’ U-12 final by defeating Abhijay Saini 6-4, on the concluding day of Vivek Tennis Open Tournament. In semifinals, Bhambri overpowered Nikhil 5-1, while Saini got the better of Gurshaan 5-4(7). Jiana Chawla won the girls’ U-12 final by defeating Gurmeher Kaur Bajwa 6-1. In semis, Jiana defeated Aamira 4-2 and Gurmeher ousted Kritiksha Sharma 4-1. TNS
LWCC log win in cricket
Chandigarh: Livewire Coaching Centre Chandigarh (LWCC) defeated Cheeta XI Zirakpur by a wicket in Salute Indian Air Force T20 Cricket Cup. Batting first, Cheeta XI posted 115 runs before getting all out in 15 overs. Jagjit (30), Vivek (28) and Amit (25) were the main run-scorers for the side. Harjinder Singh took four wickets, while Ashish sent three back to the pavilion. Vicky Joshi and Sahil claimed a wicket each. In reply, the LWCC achieved the target in the 18th over with the help of Rahul Kapani (50), Ashish (18), Vicky Joshi (13) and Dr Luthra (12).
