Put property tax defaulters on notice, MC chief tells officials

Panchkula, September 8

Local residents have deposited Rs 8.21 crore as property tax between April and August, officials told Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sachin Gupta today during a meeting of the property tax branch, the town planning branch, the CFC branch and the accounts branch of the civic body.

The MC chief was informed that the Power Grid, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Red Bishop Tourism and the Tau Devi Lal Stadium owe the government property tax to the tune of lakhs/crores.

The MC commissioner directed the officials to issue a notice to the defaulters. Those who had been served a notice earlier would be issued a final notice, following which their properties will be sealed. Gupta added that a 15 per cent rebate would be given to those who self-certify their property with their mobile number by this month-end. The process of self-certification could be performed on the NDC portal.

The officials told Gupta that between November 2021 and October 2022, a total of Rs 27.53 crore was collected as stamp duty.

Gupta informed about defaulters

