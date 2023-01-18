PUTA demands revision of salary, threatens stir

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) is once again gearing up for an agitation to press for the release of revised salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations.

During a meeting held today, the House resolved, “If there’s any laxity on the part of the authorities to pay the salary for January (to be paid in February) as per the revised scales, PUTA will be forced to resume the agitation.” Its president and secretary were authorised to decide the mode of protest, if needed.

It was also demanded that the salaries of the Dental Institute faculty be fixed as per the revised scales by removing ambiguities related to NPA at the earliest.

The house discussed the inordinate delay in the promotion of teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). “It was unanimously resolved that the Vice Chancellor will be requested to conduct elections for deans of various faculties as per the existing regulations so that new deans can assume charge by February 1,” said PUTA secretary AS Naura.

“It was resolved that the existing Teachers Welfare Scheme should be strengthened by carrying out a fresh membership drive,” added Naura.

The members took note of several long-standing matters related to academics of the university despite repeated requests/reminders.

The House congratulated Prof Renu Vig for taking over the reins of Panjab University and being the first woman Vice Chancellor of the university.