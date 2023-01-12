Punjab University Teachers’ Association warns of resuming stir for new pay scales

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

The Punjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has threatened to resume its agitation if revised salary, as per the 7th Pay Commission, is not released by the authorities.

During an annual general body meeting, the House was informed that a PUTA team met the Registrar and the FDO and expressed displeasure at the unnecessary delay.

“PUTA will be forced to resume the agitation if the salary of January 2023 was not paid as per the revised scales. The members resolved to hold an emergent meeting on January 17 to decide on the mode of agitation to press the authorities to release the salary,” stated a communique.

The problem pertaining to promotion of teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) was also discussed. “The Vice-Chancellor has failed to do the needful for reasons best known to him,” said Supinder Kaur, PUTA president.

PUTA members also condemned the move of the Vice-Chancellor to postpone the elections of Deans, which were scheduled to be held last month. They expressed deep concern at allegations of corruption at various levels in the university and also various others agendas, including, hardships faced by senior teachers to get their retirement benefits, unnecessary delay in clearance of cases for counting of past service, closure of the MSc programme in the Centre for Nuclear Medicine and others.