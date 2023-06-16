PUTA writes to VC, demands enhanced DA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) had shot a letter to university Vice-Chancellor Professor Renu Vig to add enhanced dearness allowance (DA) rates in the salary without any delay.

The association, while giving reference of the letter by Minister of Finance, citied that the UT Administration has adopted the revised DA on April 5 this year.

“In pursuance of the letter by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure Government of India to enhance dearness allowance (DA) from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of basic pay from January 1, 2023, the UT Administration has adopted the revised rate of DA dated April 5,” read the letter.

It said: “Given that the DA of Panjab University employees is linked with the UT Administration, the enhanced rate is added to their salary once the Central Government notification is adopted by the Administration. However, the enhanced DA has not been added to the revised salaries of university teachers and other employees yet. The revised DA rates should to be added to the salaries of all employees and arrears (from January 1, 2023) be released without any delay.”