Pvt hospital doctors accused of medical negligence

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 25

A city resident, Joshil Abraham, has alleged medical negligence and rude behaviour on the part of doctors at Mohali’s Max Hospital and lodged a complaint with the medical facility in that regard. He has claimed that the doctors left a bandage inside his body after a surgery for hemorrhoids (piles) on November 23.

“I started feeling pain after returning home on November 24. Then I had to visit Civil Hospital, Phase 6, where I came to know of it,” Abraham said.

Max Hospital officials, in a statement, said the matter is being investigated. “Clinically, we understand that the patient is doing fine,” the statement noted.

