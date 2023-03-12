 Pvt schools oppose derecognition move : The Tribune India

EWS admissions

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Several private schools here are facing derecognition proceedings by the UT Education Department for failing to participate in the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group admissions under the Right to Education Act and Education Code. However, the representatives of the schools are speaking out against the move, citing various reasons why the RTE Act and the department’s action should not apply to them.

‘UT trying to avoid fully reimbursing institutions’

President of the Independent School Association HS Mamik has claimed the administration is attempting to circumvent fully reimbursing the schools for the 25% EWS/DG admissions required under the RTE Act. It has failed to issue a notification accepting responsibility for pre-primary education despite this being a requirement under the RTE Act. The matter is sub judice.

The institutions that have been issued show-cause notice include Carmel Convent School, New Public School, Sacred Heart School, Saupin’s School, St Anne’s School, Kids R Kids School, St Joseph School, St Xavier School and Vivek High School.

President of the Independent School Association (ISA) HS Mamik has claimed the administration is attempting to circumvent fully reimbursing the schools for the 25% EWS/DG admissions required under the RTE Act. He says the department has failed to issue a notification accepting responsibility for pre-primary education despite this being a requirement under the RTE Act. The matter is sub judice in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Speaking on behalf of Saupin’s School, ABS Sidhu argues that their allotment documents contain no reference to any quota and that their status as a minority school means the RTE Act should not apply to them. Sidhu also notes the “scheme” requiring reservation of seats for EWS/DG students was formulated in 1996 and should not apply to schools that were allotted land prior to or outside of it. Furthermore, schools are required to reserve seats at “nominal fees” rather than for free, meaning they should be compensated for this reservation.

The private schools’ representatives are calling for a fair treatment under the law and for the department to fully reimburse them for the EWS/DG admissions required under the RTE Act. They also argue that the RTE Act and the department’s actions should not apply to certain schools based on their status or allotment documents. The matter remains contentious and is being debated in the court.

The reason behind the department initiating derecognition proceedings against nine private schools here is their failure to comply with the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) admissions under the Right to Education Act and Education Code.

The schools had been allotted land at a concessional rate by the Administration under the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act 1952, which mandated the reservation of at least 15% of the total seats for students from weaker sections of society. The notice issued by the department states the schools had violated their binding land allotment obligations by not complying with the EWS/DG admissions under the RTE Act 2009 and the 1952 Act.

The notice also highlights that the schools’ failure to comply with the EWS/DG admissions has resulted in denying the right of EWS/DG category children to be considered for admissions in these schools. As a result, the department has issued show-cause notices to the private schools asking them to explain why recognition granted by the department should not be withdrawn and why the recommendation should not be made to the Estate Officer, UT Chandigarh, to cancel the land allotment to the schools.

In response, the representatives of the ISA have raised concerns about the RTE Act’s implementation and the non-payment of reimbursement dues. They also argue that their allotment documents do not contain any reference to quotas, and as minority schools, the RTE Act should not apply to them.

The ISA has challenged these issues in court.

Meanwhile, the department has emphasised the importance of ensuring an efficient implementation of the EWS/DG admissions under the RTE Act and 1952 Act and has directed schools to come on board the EWS/DG Centralised Online Admission Portal for the 2023-24 academic year.

