DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Tear gas, water cannons used as supporters try to enter Chandigarh

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Tear gas, water cannons used as supporters try to enter Chandigarh

Protesters attempt to breach barricades with tractors at Yadavindra Public School border; heavy police deployment to prevent entry into city

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:12 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse Qaumi Insaaf Morcha supporters attempting to enter Chandigarh, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Video grab/ANI
Advertisement

Chandigarh Police on Saturday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse supporters of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha who attempted to forcibly enter Chandigarh from the Yadavindra Public School border. The protesters are currently staging a protest in Mohali, near the Chandigarh border.

Advertisement

The protesters attempted to remove police barricades and move towards Chandigarh, following which the police used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Advertisement

Some protesters also reportedly tried to remove barricades and barbed wire, but were unsuccessful. They are now attempting to breach the barricades using tractors. Despite repeated appeals by the police to move back, the protesters remained determined to proceed towards Chandigarh.

Advertisement

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order. There were also claims that some young protesters were carrying weapons, which Chandigarh Police officials said they had spotted.

The local police also reportedly detained Simranjit Singh Mann, who came near Punjab Lok Bhawan disguised as a patient with his face covered in bandages. However, the local police have not confirmed any such development.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, police continued to use water cannons and tear gas to prevent the protesters from entering the city. Vehicles of security agencies from nearby areas have also been deployed to stop the protesters.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts