Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Tear gas, water cannons used as supporters try to enter Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police on Saturday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse supporters of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha who attempted to forcibly enter Chandigarh from the Yadavindra Public School border. The protesters are currently staging a protest in Mohali, near the Chandigarh border.

Advertisement

The protesters attempted to remove police barricades and move towards Chandigarh, following which the police used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to disperse them.

Advertisement

Some protesters also reportedly tried to remove barricades and barbed wire, but were unsuccessful. They are now attempting to breach the barricades using tractors. Despite repeated appeals by the police to move back, the protesters remained determined to proceed towards Chandigarh.

Advertisement

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain law and order. There were also claims that some young protesters were carrying weapons, which Chandigarh Police officials said they had spotted.

The local police also reportedly detained Simranjit Singh Mann, who came near Punjab Lok Bhawan disguised as a patient with his face covered in bandages. However, the local police have not confirmed any such development.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, police continued to use water cannons and tear gas to prevent the protesters from entering the city. Vehicles of security agencies from nearby areas have also been deployed to stop the protesters.