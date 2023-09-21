Quack held for duping people with gender test

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 20

The police have arrested a quack for duping people on the pretext of conducting sex determination test.

On a complaint of the Health Department, the police arrested the suspect, Kishan Kumar, 37, of Rajasthan. He has been nabbed on the charge of duping people through sex determination test.

The Health Department had sent a decoy customer to the quack. The decoy customer had paid Rs 5,000 online. The suspect was arrested while taking Rs 30,000 as fee for sex determination from the decoy customer. A case under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act, National Medical Council Act and Sections 406 and 129-B of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Dera Bassi police station. The suspect used a glass pippete in his vehicle to dupe women on the pretext of sex determination.

