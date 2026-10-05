Questions raised over document authenticity for picking U-19 team

Before hitting the grounds for the upcoming BCCI domestic season, the authenticity of documents submitted by some members of the local under-19 cricket team has been questioned. While UTCA officials have stuck to their stance of not sharing or responding to the allegations, documents of certain players showing discrepancies in school transfer certificates and state residential certificates have been made public.

Sources also claimed that a player who was allegedly dropped last year for failing to meet documentation criteria has been selected this year, while another player who missed the probable squad due to non-clearance of a fitness test has also made the cut. While The Tribune tried to confirm the allegations or authenticity of the documents with the local association, but it was to no avail.

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Although the Chandigarh team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy is yet to be officially announced by the association, allegations regarding the validity of player documents have been raised by parents whose wards were reportedly dropped despite deserving a place in the squad. Sources claimed some parents even met with officials, only to return empty-handed without a proper hearing.

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“Dropping players on the basis of performance is understandable and upholds justice. However, an allegedly selected player who has shown induction in two different classes in the same year, or a player who submitted an Aadhaar card of Chandigarh while all his family members are registered in Zirakpur, raises a red flag that needs to be addressed by the association,” said a parent.

“Cricket being a popular sport attracts both praise and criticism from players and their families. However, in the absence of clarity from the association, it sometimes becomes difficult to seek justice,” added another parent.