DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Questions raised over document authenticity for picking U-19 team

Questions raised over document authenticity for picking U-19 team

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image
Advertisement

Before hitting the grounds for the upcoming BCCI domestic season, the authenticity of documents submitted by some members of the local under-19 cricket team has been questioned. While UTCA officials have stuck to their stance of not sharing or responding to the allegations, documents of certain players showing discrepancies in school transfer certificates and state residential certificates have been made public.

Sources also claimed that a player who was allegedly dropped last year for failing to meet documentation criteria has been selected this year, while another player who missed the probable squad due to non-clearance of a fitness test has also made the cut. While The Tribune tried to confirm the allegations or authenticity of the documents with the local association, but it was to no avail.

Advertisement

Although the Chandigarh team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy is yet to be officially announced by the association, allegations regarding the validity of player documents have been raised by parents whose wards were reportedly dropped despite deserving a place in the squad. Sources claimed some parents even met with officials, only to return empty-handed without a proper hearing.

Advertisement

“Dropping players on the basis of performance is understandable and upholds justice. However, an allegedly selected player who has shown induction in two different classes in the same year, or a player who submitted an Aadhaar card of Chandigarh while all his family members are registered in Zirakpur, raises a red flag that needs to be addressed by the association,” said a parent.

“Cricket being a popular sport attracts both praise and criticism from players and their families. However, in the absence of clarity from the association, it sometimes becomes difficult to seek justice,” added another parent.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts