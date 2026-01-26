DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / R-Day: Chandigarh Admn to honour 32 for outstanding services

R-Day: Chandigarh Admn to honour 32 for outstanding services

To be felicitated at Republic Day function in Sector 17

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:16 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
The UT Administration will honour 32 persons for their outstanding services in their respective fields during the Republic Day function to be held at Parade Ground in Sector 17 tomorrow. UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad will present the awards.

Those who will be felicitated for meritorious services are Dr Parmanand Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Orthopaedics, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32; Dr Mrinalini C Kumar, Senior Medical Officer, Director Health & Family Welfare; Neeraj, MTS, Director, Health & Family Welfare; Mukesh Kapoor, senior assistant, UT Secretariat; Parveen Kumari, senior assistant, UT Secretariat; Yogesh Chander, clerk, Local Government and Urban Development; Dr Sheenu Gupta, consultant (Planning), Finance and Planning Officer; Narinder Kapoor, Superintendent Grade-I, Lok Bhavan, Punjab; Deepak Bhatt, excise and taxation officer; Sumit Kumar Toor, junior engineer (civil), Engineering Department; Amrinder Singh, forest guard; Anil Kamboj, assistant controller, F&A, Transport Department; Jarnail Singh, Home Guard volunteer; Rajesh Kumar, assistant controller, F&A, Estate Office; Raj Kumar, sub-inspector (Enforcement), Estate Office; Vijay Kumar, senior assistant, Deputy Commissioner Office; Kiran Bala, TGT Hindi, GMSSS-26; Anju Verma Lakhani, lecturer, Government Polytechnic for Women, Sector 10-D; Rajesh Sharma, assistant controller, F&A, Chandigarh Housing Board; and Daya Ram, Inspector, Chandigarh Police.

In the field of social service, awards will be presented to Nitesh Sharma of Sector 109, Mohali; Dilpreet Kaur Sekhon of Sector 85, Mohali; Dr Balram K Gupta of Shivalik Enclave, Sector 13; Mohinder Pal Singh Chawla of Sector 15-B, Chandigarh; Ritu Chaudhary of Sector 16, Chandigarh; Aditi Aery of Sector 11, Panchkula; Sanjeev Chadha of Sector 21-B, Chandigarh; Colonel Jasdeep Sandhu of Sector 36-D, Chandigarh; and Laxmi Kant Tewari of Sector 38(West), Chandigarh.

In the field of sports, Mahit Sandhu and Jiana Kumar, both Sector 38-West, Chandigarh, will be honoured while in the field of public service Dharam Vir Duggal of Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, will be awarded.

