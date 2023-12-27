R-Day: DC reviews preparations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh today reviewed arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations during a meeting with officials of various departments.

The state function will be held at Parade Ground in Sector 17 where the national flag would be unfurled by the chief guest followed by a parade comprising the contingents from the Chandigarh Police, the Punjab Police, the Chandigarh Home Guards, NCC cadets and schoolchildren.

Discussions were held regarding the arrangements, including drinking water, power supply, sanitation, barricading, security and traffic regulation, seating arrangement, fire tenders, medical teams and live streaming of the function. The participation of various departments of the Chandigarh Administration for displaying tableaux during the parade was also discussed.

