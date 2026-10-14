Rabab Kahlon emulates sister, qualifies for Augusta National finals

The bond between Rabab Kaur Kahlon (15) and her younger sister Gairat Kaur Kahlon (10) means the duo share many things in common, but when it comes to golf both are keen to make their own mark.

Popular in the local golfing fraternity, the Kahlon sisters have become the only duo from the country to qualify for the Drive, Chip & Putt (DCP) finals to be held at the Augusta National Golf Club April 4 next.

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While Gairat played in the same event last April, Rabab cleared the three-stage process to qualify for the event. Rabab began with the local qualifier at Stonebridge Golf Club, advanced through the Sub-Regional Qualifier at Grandrover Golf Club, and punched her ticket with a win at the regional qualifier at Pinehurst Golf and Country Club.

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Gairat, notably the only golfer to earn a place at Augusta National finals in her first attempt, had won across India, from Bengaluru to Gurugram. She then took her game abroad, winning events in Africa and in Miami before qualifying for the DCP finals. Her qualification adds to her recent strong run, including winning titles at the Oak Hollow Golf Course Tour Championship (US Kids Tour) and the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls’ Golf Tour, US. The DCP programme, jointly conducted by the USGA, the Masters Tournament and the PGA of America, will draw participants from over 350 local qualifying sites from all 50 US states this season.

Double delight

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This year, Rabab won the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls’ Golf Tour event at Crooked Tree in Tucson, US. In August, at Oak Hollow in High Point, came a day the Kahlon family will never forget. Both sisters won the US Kids Tour Championship in their respective age groups on the same course and on the same day. However, at her DCP Regional, Rabab drove 59, chipped 35 and putted 45 for a total of 139, and finished first. It was her third straight win, and her ticket to Augusta.

“Gairat had already played in the event, and I was waiting for my turn. I am excited to qualify for the DCP National finals. I remember watching her play from outside the greens. Hopefully, she will be there to cheer for me, as I cheered her,” said an elated Rabab.

In May, Rabab finished second in the Category-B and displayed consistency and composure throughout the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Maharashtra Ladies and Junior Girls Golf Tournament, at the Willingdon Sports Club, Mumbai. With a tournament total of 206, Rabab maintained her pace of play and held steady at second position on the leaderboard in Category-B. Gairat claimed the second position in the Category-C.

“I have played on the US courses, and it demands a lot of physical strength. It’s still a learning curve and I have enough time to prepare for the April event,” added Rabab, a student of Manav Rachna International School Mohali and member, Chandigarh Golf Club.

“I am lucky to have the backing of the Roundglass Foundation to manage my equipment needs, but a schedule at this level needs far broader support. Pranavi’s gold at the Asiad has broken the glass ceiling,” she added.