Rabab Kahlon, Gairat Kaur Kahlon shine in golf meet

Chandigarh, December 30
Rabab Kahlon and Gairat Kaur Kahlon won accolades in the recently concluded Shubhankar Sharma Invitational Golf Tour Series at the Panchkula Golf Club. Rabab, who participated in the girls’ C category (11 to 13 years), claimed the second position with a total score of 166 (playing 36 holes over two days). Gairat, meanwhile, participated in the girls’ E category (7 to 8 years) and emerged as the winner with a score of 79. She played a 3-over on Day 1 and a 4-over on Day 2. She played 18 holes over the two-day tournament. The sisters will be participating in the 2024 world championship, which will be held in Pinehurst, USA.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya
Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station
WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path
Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest
Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year
Closed tourism units resume operations
In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss
Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi