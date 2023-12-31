Rabab Kahlon, Gairat Kaur Kahlon shine in golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

Rabab Kahlon and Gairat Kaur Kahlon won accolades in the recently concluded Shubhankar Sharma Invitational Golf Tour Series at the Panchkula Golf Club. Rabab, who participated in the girls’ C category (11 to 13 years), claimed the second position with a total score of 166 (playing 36 holes over two days). Gairat, meanwhile, participated in the girls’ E category (7 to 8 years) and emerged as the winner with a score of 79. She played a 3-over on Day 1 and a 4-over on Day 2. She played 18 holes over the two-day tournament. The sisters will be participating in the 2024 world championship, which will be held in Pinehurst, USA.

