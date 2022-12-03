Races mark sports event

Chandigarh, December 2
A two-day sports meet organised by the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31-C, here, for its special school and college students and staff concluded here today.
Approximately 120 college students and 100 teaching and non-teaching staff participated in various events such as 100m race, relay race, lemon spoon race and brisk walk. Students and staff participated with full enthusiasm and zest.
Dr R Vani Ratnam, Principal, GRIID; Dr Ravi, college course coordinator; Dr Karuppasamy, Assistant Professor at GRIID college; Dr Reena Jain, clinic in-charge, and Vandana, Research Assistant at GRIID, awarded medals to special school and college students.
