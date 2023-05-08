Radha Sadhra, Ritam Kumar win tennis championship

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

Top seed Radha Sadhra and third seed Ritam Kumar won the Roots AITA CS7 U-18 National Rankings Championship for girls and boys, respectively.

In the girls’ final, Radha defeated Punjab’s Ranjana Sangram (7-5 7-5), whereas in the boys’ final, Kumar overpowered sixth seed Mikka Sheth of Gujarat (6-2 6-2).

Meanwhile, in the girl’s U-18 semifinals, Radha overpowered a tough challenge by Mannat Awasthi (6-4 4-6 6-2) and Ranjana recorded a comeback and defeated Haryana’s Ekam Kaur (3-6 7-4 6-2).

In the boys’ U-18 semis, Mikka Sheth defeated Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar (6-4 6-3) and Ritam Kumar ousted Aryan Jolly (6-3 4-6 7-5).