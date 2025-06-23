Radhika wins mixed doubles gold

Radhika Sharma, a student of Chitkara University, who paired with Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram, has won the mixed doubles gold medal at the All India Senior Badminton Ranking Tournament in Pune. The top-seed pair posted a stunning comeback win over Lalramsanga C and Aanya Bisht to grab the title.

In the opening game, Radhika-Kanapuram were leading before Lalramsanga-Bisht bounced back strongly to take the lead in the final with a 17-21 verdict. In the next game, the title winning pair made a strong statement and completely dominated with a 21-10 win.

They got even better in the final game, posting a stunning 21-16 victory to grab the title. In the semifinal, Radhika-Kanapuram overpowered Harshvardhan Kothari and Aradhana 21-12 21-14, while the runners-up pair had to struggle hard before they defeated Nithin and Srinidhi 16-21 21-12 21-19. In their quarterfinal round, Radhika-Kanapuram registered a close victory against Aman Farogh Sanjay and Anagha Karandikar.

The duo had lost the opening game 12-21, but managed to level the game with a 21-16 verdict. In the decider, Radhika-Kanapuram managed 21-17 win to advance further.

In qualifiers, Radhika-Kanapuram defeated Rohit and Diya 21-7 21-11, and overcame a tough challenge by Robens and Nanda Ghosh 21-17 19-21 21-17.