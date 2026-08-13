Radisson Blu ordered to pay Rs 15,000 to retired IPS officer trapped in hotel bathroom

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Radisson Blu Hotel, Gorakhpur, to pay Rs 15,000 to a retired IPS officer after he was trapped inside a hotel bathroom for more than an hour.

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The order was passed by the Commission on a complaint filed by Alok Kumar Roy, a retired IPS officer and resident of Sector 19-B, Chandigarh.

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In his complaint, Roy said he had travelled to Gorakhpur in February 2026 to attend a function as an esteemed guest.

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He booked a room at Radisson Blu Hotel, Gorakhpur, for one night on February 8, 2026, after paying Rs 15,340.

During his stay, while using the bathroom, the lock malfunctioned and he was trapped inside. Though a phone was provided in the bathroom, neither a directory nor a list of hotel numbers was placed alongside it, forcing him to dial random combinations in vain.

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Roy said that, being a senior citizen suffering from chronic shoulder pain and hypertension, his health deteriorated due to stress, pain and anxiety while he remained trapped for more than an hour and a half. Eventually, he managed to connect with hotel staff, who rescued him.

He said that due to the incident, he arrived at the function more than three hours late, causing him “embarrassment, inconvenience and loss of dignity and social standing”.

Roy further claimed that he had emailed the company and that it had admitted fault and negligence.

On the other hand, the hotel and the company, despite being sent notices, did not appear before the Commission and were proceeded against ex parte on May 18.

After hearing the arguments, the Commission said it was evident from the communication exchanged between the parties that the hotel had apologised for the distressing incident and admitted it. But, there was nothing on record to prove that they had compensated the complainant for the mental trauma he underwent for almost an hour in the locked bathroom.

This amounts to deficiency in service and as such they are liable to compensate the complainant for the mental agony and harassment suffered by him, the Commission said.

It said that, in light of the discussion, the hotel is directed to pay a consolidated amount of Rs 15,000 to complainant as compensation.