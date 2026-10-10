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Home / Chandigarh / Raghav, Souswarya survive under-15 table tennis scare

Raghav, Souswarya survive under-15 table tennis scare

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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A player in action during the 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championship in Panchkula on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Maharashtra’s Raghav Mahajan and West Bengal’s Souswarya Barnejee advanced into the pre-quarterfinals of the U-15 boys’ singles at the 2nd National Ranking Table Tennis Championships being held at Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall here.

Raghav came back from two games down to beat Andhra Pradesh’s Nadella Vedansh 3-2, while Souswarya recovered from losing the opening game and a closely contested third game to defeat Delhi’s Arnav Jain 3-2.

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West Bengal’s Rajdeep Biswas also overcame Shreeraj Singh of the same state 3-2. Maharashtra’s Prateek Tulsani edged Karnataka’s Shriram Kiran 3-1, while Tamil Nadu’s JN Sanjey Arwindh beat Uttar Pradesh’s Anayraj Verma 3-0.

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Other boys’ singles winners included West Bengal’s Rishaan Chattopadhyay, Himon Mondal, Ariv Dutta and Debanshu Bagchi, Maharashtra’s Param Bhiwandkar, Karnataka’s M Satwik, Gujarat’s Dev Bhatt and Rajasthan’s Prakhar Bagga. Haryana’s Nivaan Mittal, Goa’s Sinai Caro Chandan and Karnataka’s M Siddhanth were among the other players to advance.

In the U-15 girls’ singles, Maharashtra’s Myraa Sangelkar, West Bengal’s Bibeshna Saha and Tamil Nadu’s Pooja Ambati survived five-game matches.

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Myraa recovered from losing the first and third games to beat West Bengal’s Debanna Ari 3-2. Bibeshna edged Telangana’s Avanthika Doupati 3-2, while Pooja came back from two games down to defeat West Bengal’s Saturya Banerjee 3-2.

Maharashtra’s Aadya Baheti and West Bengal’s Titash Chatterjee also won 3-2 against Haryana’s Varya Jain and Karnataka’s Sakshya Santosh, respectively.

West Bengal’s Sreosree Chakraborty beat Dipti Das of her state 3-1, while Karnataka’s Tanishka Kalbhairav defeated Delhi’s Saamya Sukhija 3-0. Telangana’s Kamarapu Sri Saanvi and Delhi’s Akansha Singhal also registered 3-0 victories over Tamil Nadu’s Samya Rajesh and Assam’s Divija Paul, respectively.

West Bengal’s Saranya Kar and Shariqa Shahid, Haryana’s Avni Dua, Gujarat’s Daniya Godil, Delhi’s Janvi Garg, and PSPBA’s Pragnya and Aarya Redkar also advanced. Saranya, Shariqa and Daniya won 3-0. However, Avni defeated Maharashtra’s Keshika Purkar 3-1.

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