The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will host a mega “Ragini Utsav-2026” at Kalagram here, from March 12. The four-day event will kick start with the enactment of a street play “Swachhata Pakhwada”, to be presented by the Samvaad Theatre Group, Chandigarh. The timings of the four-day festival will be 5 pm, onwards daily.

Advertisement

NZCC programme officer Rajesh Bakshi said 12 Ragini troupes from Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh would perform during the fest. Prominent among them include Ravi Sampla and party (Rohtak), Master Ranbir Kheri Damkan and party (Sonepat) and Vikas Pahasouria and party (Jhajjar). Other Ragini legends, lined-up to perform are Satveer (Kaptan Bishniya) and party (Delhi), Somvir and party (Bhiwani), Om Prakash Bali Sharma and party (Bhiwani), Inderjit (Kundiyan) and party (Sonepat), Sonu Bhagna and party (Hisar), Narendra Dangi and party (Rohtak), Rakesh Bharania and party (Rohtak), Sandhya Sharma and party (Hisar) and Surendra Sharma and party (Bhiwani).

Advertisement