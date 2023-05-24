Rahul Gandhi travels by truck, halts at Lalru dhaba

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 23

Local residents and passersby were in for a surprise when they saw Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alighting a truck and walking into a dhaba for breakfast at Sarsini, near Lalru, today.

The Wayanad MP, on his way from Delhi to Shimla, reached here by a truck and took a car for his onward journey.

The eatery owner said Gandhi had two paranthas and tea, and interacted with local truckers and youth to know about their problems. Passersby gathered and took selfies with him.