Rahul Yadav scores ton

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Rahul Yadav scored 126 runs to help Century Cricket Academy record a six-wicket win over RG Cricket Academy at the 3rd Krishna Devi North Zone Memorial U-25 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, RG Cricket Academy posted 221/7 in 45 overs. Yadav’s innings was supported by Shubham (26) and Karan Yadav (24). Bhagvender (3/24), Prince Thakur (2/13) and Aman Garg (1/26) claimed wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Century Cricket Academy posted 227/4 in 27.4 overs. Vikas (93) was the top scorer for the side, followed by Akshit Rana (40), Surya Narain Yadav (36) and Bhagvender (28). Shatrughan Sharma claimed two wickets while Amandeep Pannu and Harman took one each for the bowling side.