Rahul Yadav scores ton

Chandigarh, May 17
Rahul Yadav scored 126 runs to help Century Cricket Academy record a six-wicket win over RG Cricket Academy at the 3rd Krishna Devi North Zone Memorial U-25 Cricket Tournament.
Batting first, RG Cricket Academy posted 221/7 in 45 overs. Yadav’s innings was supported by Shubham (26) and Karan Yadav (24). Bhagvender (3/24), Prince Thakur (2/13) and Aman Garg (1/26) claimed wickets for the bowling side.
In reply, Century Cricket Academy posted 227/4 in 27.4 overs. Vikas (93) was the top scorer for the side, followed by Akshit Rana (40), Surya Narain Yadav (36) and Bhagvender (28). Shatrughan Sharma claimed two wickets while Amandeep Pannu and Harman took one each for the bowling side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe
CJI Chandrachud-led Bench seeks updated report from market r...
Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays
Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala
Biden busy, Sydney Quad meet off
Group leaders to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan