Rahul's double ton helps Punjab amass 462 runs against HP team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Punjab’s Rahul Kumar came up a brilliant double ton to help his side amass 462 runs against Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing 2nd Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here.

Kumar scored 226 runs off 160 balls (32 boundaries and 10 sixes). He is now the leading run scorer of the tournament. With his innings, Punjab claimed a 241-run lead over Himachal Pradesh. Armaan Vij took 5/162 to remain the pick of the bowlers, while Ansh Dhiman claimed 3/62.

In their second innings, Himachal scored 40 runs for no loss at the end of the day’s play. Earlier, on Day 1, Himachal Pradesh lads had scored 221 runs.

Meanwhile at GMSSS, Sector 26, Haryana scored a mammoth total of 461 runs against Jammu & Kashmir. Ali Malik (133) and Saksham Sharma (125) were the main performers for Haryana. Rudraksh Narwal also added 80 runs to the total. Jeevaish Gupta (6/102) claimed maximum wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Jammu & Kashmir scored 257/9 at the draw of the stumps. Arihant Sharma (64) and Shaurya Manhas (59) scored half centuries. Jai Kaushik and Shubham Dhillon shared two wickets each for the bowling side.

#Cricket