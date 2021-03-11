Raid clinics to curb gender testing in Panchkula, says DC

Panchkula, August 9
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today issued directions to conduct regular raids on diagnostic clinics to check illegal sex testing in the district.
Kaushik, who presided over a meeting of officers under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act Act, said under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, people should be made aware not to conduct gender tests.
He said the owner of clinic found violating the ban on gender test would face imprisonment of 10 years besides sealing of the clinic. He said a sum of Rs 1 lakh would be given to the person giving information related to gender testing and the informer’s name would not be revealed. The DC said till last month, the sex ratio of the district stood at 934 females against 1,000 males.
