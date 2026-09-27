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Home / Chandigarh / Rail Coach team continue winning streak in 2nd Mohali Gold Cup All India Tournament

Rail Coach team continue winning streak in 2nd Mohali Gold Cup All India Tournament

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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BSF and RCF players in action during the 2nd Mohali Gold Cup All India Tournament in Chandigarh on Saturday. RAVI KUMAR
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The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) hockey team defeated the Border Security Force (BSF) side 5-1 during the ongoing 2nd Mohali Gold Cup All India Tournament at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

The BSF lads claimed the lead in the 5th minute through Harun Minz. However, the RCF team replied back in the 22nd minute, as Simranjot Singh levelled the score by converting a penalty corner. As the goal spree started, the Kapurthala-based team extended their lead with Ujwal Singh scoring through the team’s second penalty corner in the 31st minute, followed by another conversion in the 35th minute.

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In the 39th minute, Pardeep Singh scored a field goal, followed by another in the 52nd minute to complete his brace and the team’s winning margin of four goals.

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In the second match, Star Hockey Club Mohali played a 4-4 draw against Round Glass Hockey Academy (RGHA). Amandeep (24th minute) and Arshdip Singh (27th minute) helped the RGHA to jump to lead, but the tables were turned soon as the Mohali team equalised through Japnit Singh, who scored two back-to-back goals in the 34th and 35th minutes. The very next minute, Gurjeet Singh sounded the plank by converting a penalty corner for the Mohali outfit. However, the RGHA lads replied soon with Jarman Singh scoring the team’s third goal. In the 50th minute, the Mohali team moved ahead after Vishal Yadav extended the lead, but before the final whistle, the RGHA lads managed to post the equaliser Uttkarsh in the 54th minute.

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