Rail Orbital Corridor to cost Rs 5,600 crore, says Haryana Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 27

Rail Orbital Corridor is being developed from Palwal to Sonepat via Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhoda at a cost of Rs 5,600 crore, which is to be completed before 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala stated this while presiding over the 5th anniversary of the foundation day of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC) here this evening.

He said the project would prove a milestone for five cities to be developed on both sides of the KMP under the Panch Gram Yojana.