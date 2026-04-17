Railway Ministry grants nod to prosecute former board member Mahesh Kumar in money laundering case

The Ministry of Railways has granted sanction to prosecute Mahesh Kumar, former Member (Staff), Railway Board, New Delhi, in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged rail scam came to light 13 years ago.

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The prosecution has placed on record the sanction order dated March 5, 2026, issued by the competent authority to prosecute accused Mahesh Kumar during the hearing in Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Court, Chandigarh.

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While taking on record the sanction order, the Special Judge, PMLA Court, has adjourned the hearing of the case for April 21, 2026. The Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate has filed the complaint under Section 45 read with Section 44 of PMLA, 2002, for the commission of offence under Section 3 read with Section 70 and punishable under Section 4 of PMLA 2002 against the accused persons in 2020 after the CBI registered the FIR in the case on May 3, 2013, on the basis of a source of information against Mahesh Kumar, Member (Staff), Railway Board, New Delhi and seven other persons.

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As per the FIR, source information revealed that Mahesh Kumar, Member (Staff), Railway Board, being a public servant was in regular contact with Narayan Rao Manjunath, Managing Director of GG Tronics India Pvt. Ltd., and was trying to get himself appointed as Member (Electrical), Railway Board. Manjunath and Mahesh Kumar were further in contact with other accused who allegedly demanded an illegal gratification for the task.

After investigation, the CBI had filed a charge sheet in the case on July 2, 2013, under Section 120B of the IPC read with Section 7, 8 & 12 of PC Act, 1988, before Special Judge, CBI cases ,Patiala House Court, New Delhi against 11 persons.

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Being a matter of scheduled offence of ,money laundering, a case was recorded by Directorate of Enforcement, Chandigarh Zonal Office, vide case ECIR dated April 26, 2017 and the matter was taken up for investigation.

Finding a prima facie case, Special Judge, PMLA Court, Chandigarh, summoned 10 accused — Mahesh Kumar, Narayan Rao Manjunath, Sandeep Goyal, Vijay Singla, Ajay Garg, Rahul Yadav, Sameer Sandhir, Sushil Daga, CV Venugopal and MV Murali Krishna — in the money laundering case.