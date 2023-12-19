Chandigarh railway station set for surveillance, security upgrade

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, December 18

About 250 high-resolution CCTV security cameras with facial recognition system are to be installed at the Chandigarh railway station as part of the station upgrade project.

A total of six baggage scanner machines and as many door-frame metal detectors each would be fixed on the Panchkula and the Chandigarh sides of the station.

Also, 20 pan, tilt, zoom cameras, 70 dome cameras and 140 bullet cameras will be installed, depending upon the coverage and necessity on both sides of the station. These cameras would have a 30-day memory, said a Railways official.

Amrinderjit Singh, SHO, RPF, Chandigarh, said, “This will help keep a check on the theft of passengers’ belongings and pick-pocketing. At present, thieves and potential offenders are aware of all vulnerable areas and situations.” He added that surveillance had been intensified to a great extent, and the activity would be in check in an elaborative control room on the first floor.

An intrusion detection system is also part of this upcoming security system to avoid any malicious activity or policy violations by external means.