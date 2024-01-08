Railway station upgrade may miss April 10 deadline: Board

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, January 7

The project to upgrade the Chandigarh Railway Station may miss the April 10 deadline and witness a delay of over two months. This was observed during an inspection carried out today by a team of over 20 Railways officials, led by Braj Mohan Agrawal, Railway Board Member (Infrastructure) and Director General (Safety).

He told the officials concerned to expedite the work. Ambala Division DRM Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) Vice-Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja and RLDA member of planning and projects Tarun Kumar Goyal were part of the inspection team.

“By the end of March, station buildings on the Chandigarh and the Panchkula side, circulating area and parking spaces would be ready, but the finishing touches will take two more months. The authorities will not be in a position to inaugurate the station before June,” the DRM said.

The inauguration of the upgraded railway station seems to have become a political issue. An official of the Railways said, “The station might be inaugurated in April as per the Ministry’s orders, with a condition that the pending works will be completed in the next three-four months.” He said the delay in launching air concourse and then through roof would become a hindrance in the station’s scheduled inauguration.

Dudeja said, “Agrawal has told us to focus on the timelines of the project by speeding up work on the site. We are trying to ensure that the deadline is met.” He said the largest capacity crane in the country (11.8 tonne) of 80 m length had been imported from China for launching air concourse and foot-overbridges.