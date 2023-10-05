Railways beat Chandigarh by 7 wickets, lead 1-0

Chandigarh, October 4
The Indian Railways’ team took a 1-0 lead in the U-23 Men’s One Day three-match series by registering a seven-wicket win over Chandigarh. Batting first, the host team bundled out for 200 runs with Nehal Pajni (45), Amit Shukla (21) and Pratham Singh (21) scoring a major share.
Daman Deep Singh (2/25) and Hrithik Naik (2/40) took two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, Railways achieved the target in the 29th over by losing three wickets. Toufik scored 53 runs off 29 balls, while Kush Marathe (51) and Ankit Kumar (51) were the other notable scorers for the side. Chiragveer Dhindsa (1/18), Shahbaz Singh (1/47) and Arman (1/49) clinched one wicket each for the bowling side. The second match of the series will be played on October 6.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA