Railways beat Chandigarh by 7 wickets, lead 1-0

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The Indian Railways’ team took a 1-0 lead in the U-23 Men’s One Day three-match series by registering a seven-wicket win over Chandigarh. Batting first, the host team bundled out for 200 runs with Nehal Pajni (45), Amit Shukla (21) and Pratham Singh (21) scoring a major share.

Daman Deep Singh (2/25) and Hrithik Naik (2/40) took two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, Railways achieved the target in the 29th over by losing three wickets. Toufik scored 53 runs off 29 balls, while Kush Marathe (51) and Ankit Kumar (51) were the other notable scorers for the side. Chiragveer Dhindsa (1/18), Shahbaz Singh (1/47) and Arman (1/49) clinched one wicket each for the bowling side. The second match of the series will be played on October 6.