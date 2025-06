Advertisement

The departments have been asked to send their replies within 15 days.

Now, they will have to make arrangements to prevent dust from going into the air from open spaces in their respective areas. They will have to cover the open areas with greenery. The Engineering Departments and MC have been asked to make arrangements for washing all major roads of the city at night.

The notices have been issued under Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.