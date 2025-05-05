Railways to face coach factory in final

The Rail Coach Factory will face Indian Railways in the final of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, No 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Air Force Station.

In the first semifinal, the Rail Coach Factory outplayed Roundglass 9-8, after the match ended 4-4 in the stipulated time.

Gursewak Singh put the Roundglass team ahead by striking twice in the third and ninth minute, while Arshdip Singh extended the lead to 3-0 in the 11th minute. However, the Rail Coach Factory lads used all their experience and recorded a stunning comeback. Varinder Singh scored the first goal in the 14th minute, while Gurjot Singh reduced the margin to 2-3 in the 28th minute. The Roundglass side managed to pull another goal in the 47th minute through the stick of Mandeep Singh. However, Sudarshan Singh (52nd) and Karajwinder Singh (54th minute) scored two goals in quick succession to force the draw. In the tie-break, the Rail Coach Factory lads got the better of the Roundglass side. Varinder Singh of the winning side was named Man of the Match.

In the second semifinal, the Indian Railways easily defeated Chandigarh XI 4-0. After a goalless two quarters, Parampreet opened the team’s account in the 43rd minute, while Hartaj Singh doubled the lead in the 45th minute. Lovepreet (51st) and Jasjeet Singh (59th minute) scored two more goals for the side. Shreyas of Indian Railways was adjudged man of the match.

Air Cmde R Srivastava, VSM, AOC, 3 BRD, and Chairman of Organising Committee, and Air Marshal M Baladitya (retd) AVSM VSM, along with Gp Capt BS Sehrawat YSM VM, Gp Capt S&A, awarded the man of the match award to the Railways player.