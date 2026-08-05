Railways to impose 12 four-hour traffic blocks at Chandigarh station to speed up redevelopment work

In a bid to expedite the much-delayed redevelopment of Chandigarh railway station, the Railways will impose 12 traffic and overhead equipment (OHE) blocks of four hours each between August 8 and September 6, during which work on Platforms 2/3 and 4/5 will be carried out by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

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The blocks are part of the ongoing Rs 462-crore redevelopment project, which has remained under construction for more than three years and has missed multiple completion deadlines while the station continues to remain operational.

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According to the Ambala Division of Northern Railway, six blocks will be taken on August 8, 12, 19, 26, 31 and September 4 between 10.10 am and 2.10 pm, affecting Lines 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Another six blocks will be imposed on August 10, 17, 21, 28 and September 2 and 6 between 9.45 am and 1.45 pm, affecting Lines 6, 7 and 8.

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During the construction period, platforms of several trains will be changed temporarily. These include trains numbered 12046, 14542, 15531, 12058, 54532, 14616, 14332 and 64516. Passengers have been advised to check station announcements and electronic display boards before boarding their trains.

Train No. 15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express will also be regulated for about one hour between Saharanpur and Chandigarh on August 10, 17, 24, 31 and September 4 because of the engineering works.

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The latest operational plan comes amid efforts to accelerate the station’s redevelopment after the project overshot four completion deadlines. While structural work on both station buildings, the air concourse and foot overbridges has largely been completed, work on platform shelters, drainage, finishing and passenger amenities is still in progress.

The redevelopment has continued alongside regular train operations, leading to periodic inconvenience for passengers. Recently, rainwater seepage through newly constructed platform roofs, non-functional escalators, waterlogging and traffic congestion outside the station had drawn public attention, prompting a joint traffic survey by the Chandigarh Police and Railway authorities to streamline vehicular movement.

Railway authorities appealed to passengers to cooperate during the construction period, assuring that necessary safety arrangements and regular public announcements would be made to minimise inconvenience while the remaining works are completed.