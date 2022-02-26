Chandigarh consumer panel directs railways to pay for luggage theft on train

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, February 25

Holding guilty of deficiency of service, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the Railways to pay a compensation to a city woman for the theft of her luggage on a train. The commission has also directed the Railways to reimburse the loss suffered by the complainant.

Seema Arora, a city resident, has approached the commission through advocate Devinder Kumar. In the complaint, she said she, along with five colleagues, boarded the train from Chandigarh to Shirdi in an AC coach on August 27, 2017. She had one bag with her. She said after having dinner she slept around 1 am. Around 6 am, the train suddenly stopped and it came to light that a theft took place in the train and the luggage of passengers got stolen. She said when she checked her luggage, it was also not found anywhere on the train. She lodged a complaint with railway police. She said due to the theft, she was left with a mobile and a pair of slippers only. She not only lost her valuables but also essential medicines, which she required daily, in the theft.

She alleged that the theft of her luggage occurred due to a lapse on the part of Railway officials.

The Railways denied all charges and in the reply, claimed that the theft had not occurred due to the negligence or deficiency of the Railways, rather it was the carelessness and negligence on the part of the complainant. They also stated that the railway authorities always displayed on the time table board, coaches, platforms and reservation centre that the passenger was responsible for his or her luggage. They also said as per Section 100 of the Railways Act, 1989, the Railways was not responsible for the loss, destruction, damage, deterioration or non-delivery of unbooked luggage.

After hearing the arguments, the commission, comprising Priti Malhotra and BM Sharma, held the Railways guilty of deficiency of service. The commission said there must have been a dereliction of duty on the part of the Railway officials to take reasonable care, that the intruder taking benefit of the security lapse, stole the luggage. “The price difference between the unreserved ticket and a reserved ticket is quite high and the traveling public who buy a reserved ticket would expect that they can enjoy the train journey with a certain minimum amount of security and safety. One has to presume that the passenger would take reasonable care of his luggage. But, he cannot be expected to take measures against intruders getting easily into reserved compartments and running away with goods, when the railway administration is charged with the responsibility to prevent such unauthorised entry.” says the commision in the order.

The commission said In view this, the Railways is directed to reimburse the loss suffered by the complainant, which we quantify to the tune of Rs35,000. The Railways is also directed to pay Rs15,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses to the complainant.

