Rain alert for I-Day in Chandigarh Tricity, likely to play spoilsport at celebrations

A fresh rain alert for Independence Day has raised the possibility of showers disrupting celebrations in the Chandigarh Tricity, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Saturday and forecasting fairly widespread rain, with heavy rain at isolated places.

Advertisement

Friday’s yellow alert, meanwhile, largely fizzled out in Chandigarh and Mohali, though Panchkula received a spell of moderate to heavy rain during the day. Chandigarh recorded 33.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, while the IAF airport observatory recorded 16 mm. The city received another 0.8 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Mohali remained dry. Panchkula recorded 18.5 mm during the daytime observation period.

Advertisement

The 33.8 mm recorded in Chandigarh was the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in the Punjab-Haryana region after Pathankot, which recorded 54 mm during the same period. The Chandigarh figure, however, was the highest in Haryana.

Advertisement

Panchkula rain exposes drainage gaps

Rain in Panchkula during the day led to waterlogging and flooding in several low-lying areas, roads, streets, markets, parking lots, rotaries and junctions, causing inconvenience to commuters and triggering traffic snarls. The fresh inundation once again exposed gaps in the storm-water drainage system, raising questions over civic preparedness despite repeated monsoon preparedness measures.

Advertisement

Temperatures dip further

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4°C, down 4.2 degrees from Thursday and 0.5 degree below normal. The minimum temperature fell to 24.8°C, a decline of 1.6 degrees, and remained 1.3 degrees below normal. The maximum relative humidity was 92 per cent and the minimum 73 per cent.

The minimum temperature was also the lowest recorded in Chandigarh among the Punjab-Haryana stations listed in the bulletin. Punjab’s lowest was 25.9°C at Bhakra Dam, while Haryana’s lowest was 24°C at Gurugram.

Yellow alert on I-Day

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall, with heavy rain at isolated places, on Saturday, when Independence Day functions are scheduled across the Tricity. The forecast could affect outdoor celebrations and related arrangements if heavy showers occur during programme hours.

There is no weather warning for Sunday, while yellow alerts for heavy rain at isolated places have been issued for Monday and Tuesday. From Wednesday onwards, no weather warning has been issued, although rainfall activity is expected to continue in the form of scattered showers.

For the Tricity, the five-day forecast puts maximum temperatures at 33°C on Saturday, 33°C on Sunday, 32°C on Monday, 31°C on Tuesday and 33°C on Wednesday. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 23°C and 25°C.

Monsoon deficit persists

Despite repeated spells of rain, Chandigarh’s monsoon remains deficient. The city had recorded 450.4 mm of seasonal rainfall since June 1 till 8.30 am on Friday, with a deficit of 23 per cent below normal. After the daytime rainfall, the seasonal total increased to 451.2 mm till 5.30 pm.

The fresh rainfall has added to the seasonal tally but has not been enough to bridge Chandigarh’s substantial monsoon deficit.