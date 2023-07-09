Rain alert: Holiday in Mohali schools on July 10

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 9

The District Magistrate on Sunday ordered closure of all government, private schools and educational institutions in Mohali on July 10 in view of heavy rain.

In an order, District Magistrate Ashika Jain said in view of weather forecast all schools and educational institutions in Mohali district are advised to observe holiday on Monday.

Several areas of Mohali witnessed waterlogging and many roads and residential localities were inundated due to heavy rain on Saturday.

