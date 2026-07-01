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Home / Chandigarh / Rain brings much-needed respite from heat in Chandigarh after sweltering spell

Rain brings much-needed respite from heat in Chandigarh after sweltering spell

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:50 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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After enduring nearly 10 days of oppressive heat and humidity, residents of Chandigarh finally got relief as rain lashed parts of the city on Wednesday.

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The showers brought down temperatures and provided a welcome break from the hot and sticky weather that had gripped the city for over a week.

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High humidity levels, coupled with soaring daytime temperatures, had made outdoor conditions extremely uncomfortable, forcing many residents to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

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The rainfall not only cooled the atmosphere but also brought smiles to commuters and residents who had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the monsoon-like conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain and cloudy conditions over the next few days, raising hopes of sustained relief from the prolonged spell of sultry weather across the city and adjoining areas.

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