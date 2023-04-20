Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 19

Rain lashed the city today, bringing relief to residents from the prevailing heat wave. While light rainfall is forecast for two more days, the UT has recorded the highest rainfall for the month in three years.

According to the UT Meteorological Department, the month has so far witnessed 28.4 mm of rainfall. No precipitation was seen last April, while in the preceding year, 14.9 mm rainfall was received. In 2020, an unusually heavy rainfall (63.1mm) was recorded.

While 2.2 mm rainfall was witnessed before 8.30 am today, another 7.8 mm was recorded till 5.30 pm. This summer season i.e. from March 1 till now, the city has received 90.1 mm rainfall, which is 184.8% higher than normal.

Manmohan Singh, director, UT Meteorological Department, said: “April has seen more rainfall since Western Disturbance has been active in the region. Rain is expected on Thursday, while showers are likely on Friday.”

The maximum temperature fell by five degrees, while the minimum temperature dropped six notches in the city.

The maximum temperature slid from 39.4 °C yesterday to 34.6 °C. It is, however, the normal temperature for the day. In some relief from hot conditions, day temperatures are expected to remain between 33 °C and 34 °C for the next five days. Similarly, the minimum temperature fell from 25.1 °C yesterday to 19.6 °C today. It is likely to stay between 17 °C and 19 °C over the next five days. Cloudy skies with thundery development/light rain are predicted on Thursday and Friday. Thereafter, there is a forecast of clear sky for a few days.